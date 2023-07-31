Advertise With Us
No-swim advisory lifted for Palma Sola South

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The no-swim advisory has been lifted for Palma Sola South, located along SR64 near Palma Sola Bay in Manatee County.

Lifting the advisory means that bacteria counts have dropped to acceptable levels and that the public can once again recreate safely in these waters.

Additional information about the Healthy Beaches program can be found by calling 941-714-7593, or by visiting the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.FloridaHealth.gov and selecting Beach Water Quality under the Environmental Health tab of the navigation bar.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

