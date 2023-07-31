Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Lido Key resident wants vacation rentals gone

LIDO KEY SHOOTING UPDATE
LIDO KEY SHOOTING UPDATE(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is still investigating a shooting that took place on July 24th that sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries. That shooting took place just before 1 a.m. on the corner of Jackson Drive and South Washinton Drive. The home is a vacation rental with Lido Key Vacation Rentals.

Manuel Chepote has lived in the area for over 30 years and explained if it was a different time of day, things could have been worse with people walking around.

“You are walking and then you are killed innocently. No this is terrible. The city has to take charge and do something about that,” said Chepote.

Chepote said the issue is the vacation rentals that he believes are taking over the residential area.

“Where you put 30 people in one house and we have no control over the people that come and go from those houses, who they are, and look what happened,” said Chepote.

Chepote is asking for changes to be made to the rules and regulations of vacation rentals. He said it will help keep residents safe and make sure peaceful neighborhoods aren’t disrupted.

“I wish the city commission will put a stop. Take the license away from all these hotel houses or put a limit. Yes rent it, but no less than a month,” said Chepote.

Cynthia McLaughlin, SPD Communications Specialist, explained this is the first shooting in Lido Key this year.

“We don’t like responding to shootings. We don’t like that occurring in our city. Especially like you mentioned, Lido is a popular vacation destination,” said McLaughlin.

The investigation is ongoing and SPD is encouraging any residents with information or surveillance video to share it with them.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene video
UPDATE: One person dead in SCAT Bus-involved crash
Crash scene video
SCAT bus involved in crash near the intersection of 53rd Ave W and 14th St W
The crash took place near the intersection of 24th Street and North Tamiami Trail.
SPD Investigating Major Crash Off of North Tamiami Trail
A 22-year-old Sarasota man has been charged with DUI after authorities say he caused a...
Sarasota man charged in wrong-way crash on I-4
Her brother "Rocky" is still waiting to be adopted. (Manatee County Government)
One of two abandoned puppies found by a Bradenton Walmart has been adopted

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Trump and Ron DeSantis appear at the same event for the first time
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Crash involving SCAT bus in Bradenton
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 28, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - July 28, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Sarasota man charged in wrong way crash on I-4