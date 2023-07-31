Lido Key resident wants vacation rentals gone

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is still investigating a shooting that took place on July 24th that sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries. That shooting took place just before 1 a.m. on the corner of Jackson Drive and South Washinton Drive. The home is a vacation rental with Lido Key Vacation Rentals.

Manuel Chepote has lived in the area for over 30 years and explained if it was a different time of day, things could have been worse with people walking around.

“You are walking and then you are killed innocently. No this is terrible. The city has to take charge and do something about that,” said Chepote.

Chepote said the issue is the vacation rentals that he believes are taking over the residential area.

“Where you put 30 people in one house and we have no control over the people that come and go from those houses, who they are, and look what happened,” said Chepote.

Chepote is asking for changes to be made to the rules and regulations of vacation rentals. He said it will help keep residents safe and make sure peaceful neighborhoods aren’t disrupted.

“I wish the city commission will put a stop. Take the license away from all these hotel houses or put a limit. Yes rent it, but no less than a month,” said Chepote.

Cynthia McLaughlin, SPD Communications Specialist, explained this is the first shooting in Lido Key this year.

“We don’t like responding to shootings. We don’t like that occurring in our city. Especially like you mentioned, Lido is a popular vacation destination,” said McLaughlin.

The investigation is ongoing and SPD is encouraging any residents with information or surveillance video to share it with them.

