Humane Society of Sarasota County launches ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Adoption fees will be waived for all adult cats and medium-and-large-sized adult dogs on Tuesday, August 1 at the Humane Society of Sarasota County as part of NBCUniversal’s ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign.

“Nationally, we’ve seen adult cats and dogs staying in care longer as adoptions have declined. We hope that taking part in a fee-waived adoption event will create more visibility and offer an incentive to adopt these great pets into loving homes,” said David Lynch, HSSC Senior Director of Operations. “Fee-waived adoptions allow families to save more resources to spoil their new family member.”

To support Clear The Shelters, Hill’s Pet Nutrition will provide adoption kits to help new pet parents and their pets get a healthy start on their new life together. These kits will include starter bags of Hill’s science-led nutrition, coupons, pet-parenting tips and other supplies will be available at select shelters during the campaign.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition will also match donations dollar for dollar up to $25,000. Donations can be made here.

Since 2015, NBCUniversal Local’s ‘Clear The Shelters’ campaign has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. The 2022 campaign established a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000. Nearly 1,400 animal shelters and rescues covering all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam participated in last year’s campaign.

“Our goal for this event is to celebrate more than 200 adoptions from HSSC,” said Lynch. To date, HSSC has adopted out 1,168 cats and dogs in 2023.

For more information on ‘Clear The Shelters,’ including participating shelters and rescues and details on local events, click here.

