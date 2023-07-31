First Alert Weather: West wind pattern returns to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shift in the Suncoast winds and a good amount of moisture will combine with a bit of upper air energy to produce good rain chances for the west coastal regions of Florida.

The most likely chances for showers will fall in the late morning and early afternoon. At that point, the rain chance will be close to 50%. After that, most of the rain activity will be moving to inland locations.

This type of enhanced west wind pattern will be around for the first half of the work week. Tomorrow, some slightly drier air will move in. While the timing and motion of the rain will be the same as today, the overall coverage will probably be reduced.

Our pattern will return to a more easterly wind by the end of the week. This should alter the timing of storms to be centered more toward the late afternoon and early evenings. This pattern is more typical of August rain patterns.

The afternoons will be warm and humid all week, with daytime high temperatures running several degrees above the average.

The tropics are somewhat active but the direction of movement of the storms which look to develop are away from the United States and toward the open ocean.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.