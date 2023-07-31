Advertise With Us
FDOT: Customers see more than $37 million in toll relief in June

(wcjb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Six month after the Toll Relief Program was launched in Florida, the Florida Department of Transportation says customers have saved more than $227 million.

In June alone, $37.2 million of account credits were posted to 1.1 million customer accounts.

The program gives frequent users with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50 percent toll credit to their account. The Toll Relief Program builds on the successful SunPass Savings Program that concluded in December and resulted in approximately 384,000 Florida drivers saving over $18 million.

In addition to the 25% savings SunPass customers already receive, the Toll Relief Program provides drivers with another way to save. The program runs through December 31 and is expected to provide 1.2 million drivers with savings of nearly $480 over the course of the year.

The Toll Relief Program is administered by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and includes SunPass as well as other Florida-based tolling agency partners throughout the state. Customers are encouraged to ensure their transponder is properly mounted in the vehicle and their account is in good standing.

