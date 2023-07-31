Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Emergency Relief Program provides $102 million for recent natural disasters recovery

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Federal Transit Administration announced $102.3 million in funding to 17 transit agencies, cities and planning councils in eight states and territories, including Florida, to help recover from recent natural disasters.

The funding, provided through FTA’s Public Transportation Emergency Relief Program, will help them repair damaged equipment and facilities and recoup costs for evacuation and rescue operations following floods, hurricanes and tornadoes that occurred in 2017 and 2020-22.

This announcement reflects a first round of grants through the ER Program.

To learn more about the breakdown of these funds, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Maria Island shark attack
Shark attack on Anna Maria Island
The crash took place near the intersection of 24th Street and North Tamiami Trail.
SPD Investigating Major Crash Off of North Tamiami Trail
Anna Maria Island from our Cool Today Live Cams
Boat crash off Anna Maria sends six minors to hospital
Crash scene video
UPDATE: One person dead in SCAT Bus-involved crash
Her brother "Rocky" is still waiting to be adopted. (Manatee County Government)
One of two abandoned puppies found by a Bradenton Walmart has been adopted

Latest News

Humane Society of Sarasota County launches ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign
No-swim advisory lifted for Palma Sola South
LIDO KEY SHOOTING UPDATE
Arrest made in shooting near St. Armands Circle
FDOT: Customers see more than $37 million in toll relief in June