Emergency Relief Program provides $102 million for recent natural disasters recovery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Federal Transit Administration announced $102.3 million in funding to 17 transit agencies, cities and planning councils in eight states and territories, including Florida, to help recover from recent natural disasters.

The funding, provided through FTA’s Public Transportation Emergency Relief Program, will help them repair damaged equipment and facilities and recoup costs for evacuation and rescue operations following floods, hurricanes and tornadoes that occurred in 2017 and 2020-22.

This announcement reflects a first round of grants through the ER Program.

To learn more about the breakdown of these funds, click here.

