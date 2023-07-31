Advertise With Us
Boat crash off Anna Maria sends six minors to hospital

Anna Maria Island from our Cool Today Live Cams
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANNA MARIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two boats collided in the waters off of Anna Maria Island Sunday afternoon that sent six minors to the hospital, according to the West Manatee Fire Rescue District. WMFR said 11 people were on board with five children and six adults.

A 41-year-old female suffered head lacerations from impact and nine other people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, said WMFR. WMFR explained of the nine people transported six of them were minors.

WMFR said there is no information regarding anyone’s condition.

