Arrest made in St. Armands Circle shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with a shooting that happened near St. Armands Circle last week.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, July 24, near the intersection of Jackson Drive and South Washington Drive, Sarasota. Two adult victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A 15-year-old is facing a felony charge of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to determine if others were involved in this shooting. This was an isolated incident and the public is not believed to be in any danger.

This case remains active and ongoing.

