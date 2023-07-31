Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Arrest made in St. Armands Circle shooting

LIDO KEY SHOOTING UPDATE
LIDO KEY SHOOTING UPDATE(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with a shooting that happened near St. Armands Circle last week.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, July 24, near the intersection of Jackson Drive and South Washington Drive, Sarasota. Two adult victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A 15-year-old is facing a felony charge of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to determine if others were involved in this shooting. This was an isolated incident and the public is not believed to be in any danger.

This case remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in his early 20′s was bitten in his lower leg by a shark, according to the West Manatee...
Shark attack on Anna Maria Island
The crash took place near the intersection of 24th Street and North Tamiami Trail.
SPD Investigating Major Crash Off of North Tamiami Trail
Crash scene video
UPDATE: One person dead in SCAT Bus-involved crash
Anna Maria Island from our Cool Today Live Cams
Boat crash off Anna Maria sends six minors to hospital
Her brother "Rocky" is still waiting to be adopted. (Manatee County Government)
One of two abandoned puppies found by a Bradenton Walmart has been adopted

Latest News

FDOT: Customers see more than $37 million in toll relief in June
Skyway 10K Run
Skyway 10K proceeds to benefit veteran’s retreat for Southeastern Guide Dogs
Group: DeSantis win in Disney lawsuit could embolden actions against journalists
USCG St. Pete
WATCH : U.S. Coast Guard reminds boaters of importance of ‘kill switches’