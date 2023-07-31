Advertise With Us
Another Hot and Muggy Work Day

New Disturbance Near the Carolina Coast
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be partly cloudy overnight with minimal opportunity for light rain in isolated areas. The Sunday morning low will dip to 80 degrees along the coast, with feels-like temperatures in the upper 80s. The wake up call for inland counties will be about five degrees cooler. Clouds return mid-day and rain chances kick up after noontime. Expect both coastal and inland showers, with the majority landing east of I-75 and inland.

A new disturbance has appeared off the North Carolina coast. The low pressure system has a 30% of development in two days. Conditions appear favorable for a short lived cyclone to develop in this week. It is expected to merge with a frontal boundary, and travel northeast. At a minimum it will produce gale force winds.

Boaters should be on the watch for scattered storms throughout the day. When storms are not present winds will be mostly from the west between five and ten knots. Seas will be around one foot with a light chop. There is a moderate chance for lightning as a few coastal thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Another disturbance located in the central Atlantic Ocean has a 70% chance of forming into at least a tropical depression over two days, and an 80% chance in seven days. It will continue morning north to northeast and away from the United States.

