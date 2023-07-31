Alexander Springs reopened after alligator attack

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alexander Springs swimming area reopened over the weekend after a brief closure.

Officials with the US Forest Service say the springs opened back up Saturday. The closure was due to alligator activity in the area.

The springs had been closed due to an aggressive alligator attacking a man. The guilty alligator has since been removed from the springs.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.