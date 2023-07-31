Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser

FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a 22-month-old girl from Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, died Sunday after a dresser overturned on her.

The victim was identified by the coroner’s office as Jalaya Bryant.

Anderson County officials said Bryant was at her grandparents’ house in Williamston, South Carolina, when she was discovered by a family member underneath the furniture that fell.

According to Anderson County Chief Deputy Coroner Don McCown, it appeared the child was trying to climb the dresser when it fell over and trapped her.

Bryant was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries shortly after noon.

The coroner’s office said Bryant died from asphyxiation and there appears to be no signs of foul play.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash took place near the intersection of 24th Street and North Tamiami Trail.
SPD Investigating Major Crash Off of North Tamiami Trail
A man in his early 20′s was bitten in his lower leg by a shark, according to the West Manatee...
Shark attack on Anna Maria Island
Crash scene video
UPDATE: One person dead in SCAT Bus-involved crash
Her brother "Rocky" is still waiting to be adopted. (Manatee County Government)
One of two abandoned puppies found by a Bradenton Walmart has been adopted
“Given the potential cost, not just of sort of renovating the 23 acres, but bringing that...
North Port Commissioner and Residents Oppose Warm Mineral Springs Development

Latest News

What is expected to be the hottest month in record history is soon coming to an end.
Heat alerts for 70 million, record temps in South
In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
Erratic winds challenge firefighters battling two major California blazes
The Bonny fire in Riverside County, California reached 1,938 acres Friday afternoon after...
Bonny fire burns through parts of Riverside County, California
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - July 30, 2023