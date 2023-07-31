Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say

Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler daughter. (Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center)(Bell County Detention Center)
By Olivia Calfee and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray news) - A 17-month-old child has died following a sexual assault case, police said.

The incident started Friday night when the girl was taken to Middlesboro ARH Hospital with severe injuries.

Because of the extent of her injuries, she was flown out to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

Police said the medical staff tried to stabilize the toddler, but the child died Sunday night.

Following her death, Middlesboro Police started investigating who was responsible for the incident that caused the death of the little girl.

That same night, police interviewed the mother, Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, who police said was eventually arrested in connection with the case.

She is charged with manslaughter, failure to report child abuse, criminal abuse and wanton endangerment.

Police said they expect to make another arrest in this case soon.

Lawson was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in his early 20′s was bitten in his lower leg by a shark, according to the West Manatee...
Shark attack on Anna Maria Island
The crash took place near the intersection of 24th Street and North Tamiami Trail.
SPD Investigating Major Crash Off of North Tamiami Trail
Crash scene video
UPDATE: One person dead in SCAT Bus-involved crash
Her brother "Rocky" is still waiting to be adopted. (Manatee County Government)
One of two abandoned puppies found by a Bradenton Walmart has been adopted
Anna Maria Island from our Cool Today Live Cams
Boat crash off Anna Maria sends six minors to hospital

Latest News

Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing on Monday. (POOL/IDAHO POST REGISTER VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Mom being sentenced in deaths of 2 kids, rival
USCG St. Pete
WATCH : U.S. Coast Guard reminds boaters of importance of ‘kill switches’
USCG St. Pete
US Coast Guard chases runaway boat
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation