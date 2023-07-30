Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

WATCH: Officers pull unconscious man from burning car

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CNN) – Dramatic video out of Texas caught the moment officers pulled a man from a burning car.

Police in White Settlement, Texas, said they responded to a report of a car hitting a pole early Saturday morning.

The responding officers found two people in the car.

The driver was able to get out safely, but a male passenger was unconscious and unable to get out.

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).

Officers quickly pulled the man from the burning car until medics could arrive.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene video
One person dead in SCAT Bus-involved crash
Crash scene video
SCAT bus involved in crash near the intersection of 53rd Ave W and 14th St W
A 22-year-old Sarasota man has been charged with DUI after authorities say he caused a...
Sarasota man charged in wrong-way crash on I-4
The crash took place near the intersection of 24th Street and North Tamiami Trail.
SPD Investigating Major Crash Off of North Tamiami Trail
Her brother "Rocky" is still waiting to be adopted. (Manatee County Government)
One of two abandoned puppies found by a Bradenton Walmart has been adopted

Latest News

FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just...
One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say
Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE:...
Dashcam video shows officers pulling man from burning car
Advertisements for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" appear at AMC Theaters at The Grove on...
The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot
Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE:...
Bodycam video shows officers pulling a man from a burning car