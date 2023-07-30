Advertise With Us
SPD Investigating Major Crash Off of North Tamiami Trail

The crash took place near the intersection of 24th Street and North Tamiami Trail.
The crash took place near the intersection of 24th Street and North Tamiami Trail.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a crash that happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday evening.

The crash took place near the intersection of 24th Street and North Tamiami Trail.

SPD said traffic on North Tamiami Trail is being rerouted in both directions at Dr. Martin Luther King Way and Bradenton Road.

SPD said to avoid the area if possible. This crash remains under investigation.

