Sarasota County Resilient SRQ Hosts Action Plan Public Meeting on Disaster Recovery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to Sarasota County Government’s twitter page, they will be hosting a Resilient SRQ Action Plan Public Meeting on the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery. They also said the public will be able to learn more about the proposed uses for the $201.5 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Funds. These funds were originally given to support the recovery of the Sarasota community after Hurricane Ian.

The meeting will be open to the public on Wednesday, August 9th, at the RL Administration Center Commission Chamber on 4000 South Tamiami Trail in Venice. This event will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sarasota County Government tweeted that draft plan summaries are available in county facilities and libraries or you can find the full draft on their website.

Sarasota County Government tweeted that the public can share their comments at the meeting, through a comment form on their website, email ResilientSRQComments@scgov.net, or mail them to the Sarasota County Administration Center at 1660 Ringling Boulevard. The public comment period will be open from now until August 25th.

If you can’t attend the meeting, Sarasota County Government tweeted that you can watch it live on Comcast Channel 19, Frontier Channel 32, or through Live Stream, Access Sarasota. They will also be streaming it on their Youtube page.

