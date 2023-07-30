Sarasota County Governments Hosts a “Meet Your Mosquito Management Team” Event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government tweeted that they will be hosting a “Meet Your Mosquito Management Team” event. This will give Sarasota residents the opportunity to talk with staff members, who work to manage the mosquito populations. Sarasota County Government also said mosquito management staff members will share how to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

This meeting will be held on Friday, August 4th from 5:30p.m. to 7p.m. It will be at the Robert L. Taylor Complex on 1845 34th Street in Sarasota.

To learn more about Sarasota County’s spray missions, mosquito-borne illnesses, or to submit a request for service, call 311 or you can visit Sarasota County Government’s website.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.