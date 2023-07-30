Advertise With Us
Isolated Sunday storms are possible

PC
PC(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain was disappointing in Bradenton and Sarasota again Saturday. Lakewood Ranch got buckets of rain, measuring 0.81″ on the south side, 0.96″ on the west side. Today storm chances are lower, once again most likely east of I-75. Rain chances for the work week fluctuate up and down, but even the “up” days will be widely scattered, not the widespread rain we really need. We’re likely to end July more than 6″ below average rainfall.

Rainfall
Rainfall(Station)

In the tropics, a tropical wave is moving northwest in the Atlantic. This wave has a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days. But all indications are that the track of the storm will stay out in the middle of the Atlantic, far away from the United States.

Tropic outlook
Tropic outlook(Station)

