Dew Points Return to the Upper 70′s

Tropics Down to One Disturbance
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be another hot and muggy day as dewpoint temperatures will hit 77 tomorrow. The feels-like temperature will hit 107 along the coastal areas. Inland counties will feel a few degrees cooler at peak heat times. The air temperature will reach the low 90s, and the morning low will dip down to the low 80s and upper 70′s inland.

Thunderstorms are expected to grace the Suncoast tomorrow. Some afternoon showers may reach the coast, while the brunt of storms fall in our inland counties. Sarasota and Manatee county need as much rain as possible. Sarasota is down over four inches from the normal level for this month. The Suncoast area is currently the driest area within the Florida Peninsula.

Boaters can expect overnight clouds to make way for sunshine through the a.m. hours, then storms will develop in the afternoon. Most will fall inland but expect some coastal showers. When storms are not present, seas will be around one foot with a light chop. Winds will be five to ten knots out of the west. The ultra violet index will be very high.

Only one disturbance remains in the tropics. It is located in the central Atlantic Ocean. It has a 30% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in two days and a 70% chance within seven days. It is expected to move northwest. It is not in line to threaten the United States.

