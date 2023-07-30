Advertise With Us
Department of Health in Sarasota Hosts Their Third Back-to-School Vaccination Clinic

No appointments are necessary, but you can call 941-861-2784 to schedule an appointment or learn more information on the vaccination clinic.(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port tweeted that the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will be hosting their third “Back-to-School Vaccination Clinic” of the summer, Saturday, August 5th. This will take place at their Downtown Sarasota location, on 2200 Ringling Boulevard, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The City of North Port tweeted that no appointments are necessary, but you can call 941-861-2784 to schedule an appointment or learn more information on the vaccination clinic.

The City of North Port also tweeted that families who are new to Florida can visit the North Port Health Center, at 6950 Outreach Way, by August 1st to register children in Florida Shots to be able to take part in this event.

Updated vaccines are required for kindergarten and 7th grade in all Florida schools. A completed DH 680 form is required for registration in Sarasota County public schools. The form is available through your child’s pediatrician and at DOH-Sarasota.

