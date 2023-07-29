Tracking Three Disturbances in the Tropics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two additional disturbances have appeared in the tropics. Disturbance #1 is in the central Atlantic and has a 70% chance of development in seven days and a 20% chance in two days. It has favorable conditions to become a tropical depression next week. It is expected to travel west-northwest away from the coastline of the United States. Meanwhile, a new disturbance is located at the Florida-Georgia line near Jacksonville. It is a weak low pressure system and is not expected to develop. In the Caribbean Sea, a third disturbance is off the coast of Honduras and has been downgraded from a ten percent chance to no chance of forming within two to seven days.

Meanwhile in the Suncoast, rain chances remain above 50% through the weekend. Much needed coastal downpours and inland showers are on the rain ticket. Expect typical afternoon thunderstorms to pass through the Suncoast as well. Highs will be in the 90s tomorrow and we may have a heat index reaching 107. However, rain and cloud cover will help cool things down in the peak heating times. Highs will remain in the 90s for the next seven days and lows in the upper 70s and low 80s.

