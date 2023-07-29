Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Tracking Three Disturbances in the Tropics

Afternoon Thunderstorms in the Forecast
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two additional disturbances have appeared in the tropics. Disturbance #1 is in the central Atlantic and has a 70% chance of development in seven days and a 20% chance in two days. It has favorable conditions to become a tropical depression next week. It is expected to travel west-northwest away from the coastline of the United States. Meanwhile, a new disturbance is located at the Florida-Georgia line near Jacksonville. It is a weak low pressure system and is not expected to develop. In the Caribbean Sea, a third disturbance is off the coast of Honduras and has been downgraded from a ten percent chance to no chance of forming within two to seven days.

Meanwhile in the Suncoast, rain chances remain above 50% through the weekend. Much needed coastal downpours and inland showers are on the rain ticket. Expect typical afternoon thunderstorms to pass through the Suncoast as well. Highs will be in the 90s tomorrow and we may have a heat index reaching 107. However, rain and cloud cover will help cool things down in the peak heating times. Highs will remain in the 90s for the next seven days and lows in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old Sarasota man has been charged with DUI after authorities say he caused a...
Sarasota man charged in wrong-way crash on I-4
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
Mote Marine Laboratory releases details on death of Hugh the manatee
Xavier Giovanni Pagan
Bradenton Police looking for missing teen
Daniel Boyce
Person of interest arrested in connection with Sarasota Classic Car Museum burglary
Two arrested in massage parlor prostitution sting
Sarasota County Deputies bust massage parlor for prostitution

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm - VOD - Friday
Storms develop in the late afternoon
First Alert Weather: Seasonable chances for showers into the weekend
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version Wx
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
First Alert Weather - 11pm July 27, 2023