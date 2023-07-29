Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

SCF’s Maverick’s Backpacks & Brunch gives families school supplies and brunch

Maverick's Backpacks & Brunch.
Maverick's Backpacks & Brunch.(State College of Florida)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The State College of Florida hosted Maverick’s Backpacks & Brunch for students in kindergarten, all the way through college students.

The first 500 students that registered were given a free backpack filled with school supplies, as well as many free giveaways from the college.

Families were also given the opportunity to have a free brunch, courtesy of SCF.

The event was held at SCF’s Bradenton campus on Saturday, July 29th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old Sarasota man has been charged with DUI after authorities say he caused a...
Sarasota man charged in wrong-way crash on I-4
Allegiant Air
Flight attendant injured after Allegiant flight almost collides with other plane
Daniel Boyce
Person of interest arrested in connection with Sarasota Classic Car Museum burglary
Crash scene video
SCAT bus involved in crash near the intersection of 53rd Ave W and 14th St W
Nay’juan Swain
MCSO: Missing 10-year-old found safe

Latest News

The drive was held on Saturday, July 29th.
Suncoast students ready for school year after “Hugs and Smiles” drive
Restoration of the back wall after Ian
Discovering the Historic Arcadia Opera House Update
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
Discovering Team Arcadia and the Historic Arcadia Opera House Update
Suncoast residents are dropping off donations of school supplies to Carl Reynolds Law locations...
ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law teaming up for the Day of Giving