SCF’s Maverick’s Backpacks & Brunch gives families school supplies and brunch

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The State College of Florida hosted Maverick’s Backpacks & Brunch for students in kindergarten, all the way through college students.

The first 500 students that registered were given a free backpack filled with school supplies, as well as many free giveaways from the college.

Families were also given the opportunity to have a free brunch, courtesy of SCF.

The event was held at SCF’s Bradenton campus on Saturday, July 29th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

