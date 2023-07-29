SCF’s Maverick’s Backpacks & Brunch gives families school supplies and brunch
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The State College of Florida hosted Maverick’s Backpacks & Brunch for students in kindergarten, all the way through college students.
The first 500 students that registered were given a free backpack filled with school supplies, as well as many free giveaways from the college.
Families were also given the opportunity to have a free brunch, courtesy of SCF.
The event was held at SCF’s Bradenton campus on Saturday, July 29th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
