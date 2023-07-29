SCAT bus involved in crash near the intersection of 53rd Ave W and 14th St W

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County Area Transit bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash near the intersection of 53rd Avenue West and 14th Street West Friday night.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Authorities have all lanes near the intersection blocked off.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.