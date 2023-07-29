Advertise With Us
SCAT bus involved in crash near the intersection of 53rd Ave W and 14th St W

Crash scene video(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County Area Transit bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash near the intersection of 53rd Avenue West and 14th Street West Friday night.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Authorities have all lanes near the intersection blocked off.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

