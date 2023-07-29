One of two abandoned puppies found by a Bradenton Walmart has been adopted

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two 7-week-old puppies were found in a box near a Bradenton Walmart in June and after Manatee County Animal Welfare took them in to bring them back to health, one of them has been adopted.

According to a tweet from the Manatee County Government, the puppy named Lilo found her “adoption mama” today at the Bishop Animal Shelter.

Applications for her brother, Rocky, are still being accepted. To apply, visit Manatee County Adopt a Pet.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.