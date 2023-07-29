One Person Dies in SCAT Bus-Involved Crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that a pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene after a crash near the intersection of 53rd Avenue West and 14th Street West Friday night. FHP also said two people on the bus were also transported to a near-by hospital with non-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

