One Person Dies in SCAT Bus-Involved Crash

Crash scene video
Crash scene video(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that a pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene after a crash near the intersection of 53rd Avenue West and 14th Street West Friday night. FHP also said two people on the bus were also transported to a near-by hospital with non-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

