March in Newtown to end gun violence after teenager shot

The march took place on Saturday, July 29th.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Sarasota came together on Saturday for a march to show their support for 13-year-old Aaron Hunter and raise awareness for gun violence.

Hunter was shot in the head in Newtown last month, a few blocks away from his house.

“All I remember was I was picking mangos, and I went to my friend’s house and that’s all I remember,” said Hunter.

His mom Erica Dorsey described the moment she heard the news.

“First it was fear, and then it was acceptance, like this is really going on,” said Dorsey.

Hunter is being called a “living miracle”, already walking on his own again just a few weeks after the incident.

His mom is well aware the outcome could have been very different and hopes this doesn’t have to happen to anyone else.

“We can come together. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can break these generational curses,” said Dorsey.

Sarasota Mayor Kyle Battie took part in the march, and described what he hopes to see happen in the area to end gun violence.

“We have to get back to those old-school values when it comes to our communities. And policing ourselves in terms of being more engaged with one another,” said Battie.

But for now, Hunter’s mom is just thankful to still have her son.

“I just thank God, it turned out for the good,” said Dorsey.

Hunter is excited to be going back to school in a few weeks, getting ready to start 8th grade.

