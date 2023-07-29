Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach

A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach. (WISN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WISN) - A woman at a Wisconsin beach made a terrible discovery after she found a hidden camera underneath the toilet seat of a port-a-potty.

Police are trying to determine if it was the only camera and who put it there.

“That’s insane. Oh my gosh,” Chrissy Hartwig said.

On a beautiful day at Oconomowoc’s Bender Beach, the talk turns instead to something ugly after Hartwig and other beachgoers learn of a small digital camera hidden inside a porta-potty.

“That’s crazy and now that makes me think of all the other porta-potties that might have had something in it,” Hartwig said. “You don’t think about those things.”

Hartwig said she’s heard of people hiding cameras in dressing rooms and even vacation rentals, but never before in a porta-potty.

“I just, I mean, I’m mind blown. I’ve never considered it. I’ve never thought about it. I wouldn’t have thought about it, probably. People are creeps,” she said.

The camera was reportedly inside the toilet, positioned in a way that showed people entering and using the toilet.

Oconomowoc police, along with the public, have a lot of questions.

“It’s, you know, it’s very concerning because you know the little ones use the bathroom,” Lissa Hagen said. “Yeah, it’s concerning, you know, wondering who did it and why they would do something like that. It’s very gross too.”

Hagen’s daughter is a lifeguard at the beach and learned of the camera the day after it was found.

“I mean, it’s uncomfortable. It’s, you know, concerning. Yeah, so, I’m glad they found it at least before, you know, anything happened,” Hagen said.

Police have not shared how long they believe the camera was there and what if anything was on it.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old Sarasota man has been charged with DUI after authorities say he caused a...
Sarasota man charged in wrong-way crash on I-4
Allegiant Air
Flight attendant injured after Allegiant flight almost collides with other plane
Daniel Boyce
Person of interest arrested in connection with Sarasota Classic Car Museum burglary
Nay’juan Swain
MCSO: Missing 10-year-old found safe
Do you recognize this man?
Bradenton Police searching for boat burglar

Latest News

A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach....
Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's 800m freestyle final at the...
Katie Ledecky passes Michael Phelps for most individual golds at world championships
Kristin Murawski was able to give her husband the best birthday present ever thanks to winning...
‘His jaw dropped’: Woman wins lottery on husband’s birthday