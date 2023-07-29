Advertise With Us
A better chance for scattered weekend storms

Storm
Storm(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry dust from the Sahara kept us dry last week. It’s gone, giving us a better chance for scattered storms this weekend and next week. But storms will be hit-and-miss across the Suncoast, so some of us could see downpours, others may see little to nothing. Storms and lightning are possible at our beaches too.  The higher chance for storms continues into the coming week as we start August.

In the tropics, a tropical wave is moving northwest in the Atlantic. This wave has a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days. But all indications are that the track of the storm will stay out in the middle of the Atlantic, far away from the United States.

Tropics
Tropics(Station)

