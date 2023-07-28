WATCH: Video shows man holding a hostage, waving weapon at officers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Body camera footage and video from a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Helicopter shows the tense moments of a hostage situation.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Dade City Police are releasing body-worn camera and aviation videos capturing the harrowing moments an armed suspect held an innocent victim hostage.

According to a release from the department, the suspect, John Coker, 36, can be seen on aviation video armed and pointing two guns at officers. Coker has a lengthy criminal history, including eight felony convictions.

Despite multiple commands to drop his weapons, Coker refused, resulting in four HCSO deputies and one Dade City Police Officer shooting their service weapons.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Coker will face a number of charges including:

Armed Burglary, Vehicle



Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle



Felon in Possession of a Firearm (x2)



Grand Theft of a Firearm (x2)



Aggravated Assault on a LEO (x2)



Armed Carjacking



Armed Burglary, Residence



Armed Kidnapping



