Suncoast Humane Society auctioning off one-of-a-kind mirror from local artist

Samuel Hobbs one-of-a-kind shell mirror
Samuel Hobbs one-of-a-kind shell mirror(Suncoast Humane Society)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is auctioning off a one-of-a-kind shell mirror from local artist Samuel Hobbs at the SHS Art for Animals Auction event.

The auction will be held at The Waverly Restaurant and Bar on September 30.

The name of the mirror is Forever Gardenias and many of the sand dollars were found on Cayo Costa lsland.

Samuel Hobbs is a local shell artist who started making shell mirrors in 2007. His ancestors have been collecting shells on the beach of Boca Grande for generations, and their finest local shell collection is housed in the Johann Fust Community Library in Boca Grande.

He has given one mirror to the Johann Fust Community Library and another to the Gasparilla Inn & Club. The mirror being auctioned off will only be the third mirror to leave his collection in honor of his father, Andrew Granville Pierce Hobbs, who loved animals and had 30+ dogs and cats and equally as many horses.

Whomever wins this mirror will also be afforded a dinner with the artist in Boca Grande at the Temptation’s Restaurant.

For tickets to the event and a chance to bid on this piece, click here.

