Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota man charged in wrong-way crash on I-4

A 22-year-old Sarasota man has been charged with DUI after authorities say he caused a...
A 22-year-old Sarasota man has been charged with DUI after authorities say he caused a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning that shut down Interstate 4 just east of the I-75 interchange.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Sarasota man has been charged with DUI after authorities say he caused a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning that shut down Interstate 4 just east of the I-75 interchange.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they received a call at 3:40 a.m. about a car heading east in the westbound lanes of I-4 near Seffner.

Troopers say at 3:45 a.m., Arda Senghun crashed into a westbound Mercedes sedan traveling in the inside lane between County Road 579 and McIntosh Road.

A pickup traveling westbound in the center lane braked to avoid the collision and was struck in the rear by a flat-bed truck. This collision caused the pickup to rotate onto the outside shoulder where it collided with a parked tractor-trailer, FHP says.

The flat-bed truck overturned trapping the driver. The drivers of these three vehicles were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Senghun has been charged with DUI involving serious bodily injury, troopers say.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Giovanni Pagan
Bradenton Police looking for missing teen
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
Mote Marine Laboratory releases details on death of Hugh the manatee
Two arrested in massage parlor prostitution sting
Sarasota County Deputies bust massage parlor for prostitution
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years
Wind Shifts to Easterly Flow
Big Shift in Wind Pattern Brings Coastal Storms

Latest News

Storms develop in the late afternoon
First Alert Weather: Seasonable chances for showers into the weekend
Nay’juan Swain
Manatee deputies looking for missing 10-year-old
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Prisons are severely understaffed
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Latest charges against Donald Trump