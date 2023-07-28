Sarasota man charged in wrong-way crash on I-4

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Sarasota man has been charged with DUI after authorities say he caused a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning that shut down Interstate 4 just east of the I-75 interchange.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they received a call at 3:40 a.m. about a car heading east in the westbound lanes of I-4 near Seffner.

Troopers say at 3:45 a.m., Arda Senghun crashed into a westbound Mercedes sedan traveling in the inside lane between County Road 579 and McIntosh Road.

A pickup traveling westbound in the center lane braked to avoid the collision and was struck in the rear by a flat-bed truck. This collision caused the pickup to rotate onto the outside shoulder where it collided with a parked tractor-trailer, FHP says.

The flat-bed truck overturned trapping the driver. The drivers of these three vehicles were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Senghun has been charged with DUI involving serious bodily injury, troopers say.

