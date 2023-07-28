Sarasota County Government hosting job fair Aug. 2

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will be hosting a job fair next week on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

There are entry level positions as well as others. Learn more about working in:

Public Utilities - Field Technicians

Parks, Recreation & Natural Resources - Park Attendants, Beach Attendants

Breeze Transit - Bus Drivers, Bus Attendants

Public Works - Field Services

Emergency Services – Firefighters, Lifeguards, Fire Prevention

General Services – Fleet Technicians, Electricians

Solid Waste - Hazardous Waste Technician

Registration is not required but will expedite the process. The fair will begin at 2:30 and go until 5:30 at the Fruitville Public Library on Apex Road in Sarasota.

Learn more and register here.

