Sarasota County Government hosting job fair Aug. 2

Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Government
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will be hosting a job fair next week on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

There are entry level positions as well as others. Learn more about working in:

  • Public Utilities - Field Technicians
  • Parks, Recreation & Natural Resources - Park Attendants, Beach Attendants
  • Breeze Transit - Bus Drivers, Bus Attendants
  • Public Works - Field Services
  • Emergency Services – Firefighters, Lifeguards, Fire Prevention
  • General Services – Fleet Technicians, Electricians
  • Solid Waste - Hazardous Waste Technician

Registration is not required but will expedite the process. The fair will begin at 2:30 and go until 5:30 at the Fruitville Public Library on Apex Road in Sarasota.

Learn more and register here.

