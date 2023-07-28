Advertise With Us
Person of interest arrested in connection with Sarasota Classic Car Museum burglary

Daniel Boyce
Daniel Boyce(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Daniel Boyce has been arrested and is facing a felony charge of scheming to defraud over $50,000 in connection with a theft from the Sarasota Classic Car Museum.

Sarasota Police detectives began investigating an overnight burglary at the Sarasota Classic Car Museum on June 14 where a brown 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo, valued at $250,000, was reported missing following the burglary alarm activation.

An anonymous caller advised Sarasota Police detectives that Daniel Boyce was seen with a brown Porsche at an unknown warehouse. Detectives eventually located the stolen Porsche with a fraudulently obtained title and tag.

Boyce was arrested on July 21 on a Sarasota County warrant for failing to appear in court for a Grant Theft Auto charge. He is being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail.

Boyce is a person of interest in the Sarasota Classic Car Museum burglary.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be coming.

The Manatee Sheriff’s Office and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the recovery of the stolen vehicle.

Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Sarasota Classic Car Museum stolen car
Sarasota Classic Car Museum stolen car(Sarasota Police Department)

