Pedestrian killed in Charlotte County crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed following a crash on Toledo Blade Blvd. in Charlotte County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred early Friday morning. An SUV was traveling north in the outside lane of Toledo Blade Blvd.. south of Seymour Ave.

Troopers say that a 38-year-old male was walking on the east shoulder of the road when he entered the northbound lane and was struck by the SUV.

He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and later pronounced deceased. This crash remains under investigation.

