Manatee deputies looking for missing 10-year-old

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding 10-year-old Nay’juan Swain.

He was last seen about 5 p.m. Thursday playing outside his home near the 2200 block of 46th Avenue West. He was seen walking away from the complex with a friend and did not return as expected.

Nay’juan is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 90 pounds, with short brown hair and a fade on top. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black gym shorts, black Crocs shoes, and a gray skully hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

