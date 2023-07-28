High Rain Chances Hope to Ease an Extreme Drought

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast needs rain. The latest update shows the Suncoast is experiencing extreme drought conditions from I-75 to the coastline. East of the interstate the drought conditions lessen but remain in the severe category almost to the county lines. From there they reach moderate to very dry conditions. Only the far eastern side of DeSoto County is drought free, and to a lesser degree the far right side of Hardee County.

Rain chances spike Friday and will remain above or at 50% throughout the weekend. Because of an easterly shift in the wind pattern there is ample opportunity to receive much needed rain along the coastal areas. Inland counties will also receive precipitation but plenty should land near or west of I-75.

For boaters, a few scattered showers off the coast are possible in the morning, but expect the brunt of storms to land along the coastal areas in the afternoon. Winds will be five to ten knots and start from the east. Later in the day they will switch and come from the southwest. Expect seas about a foot with a light chop in the late morning when storms are not present. It will be a mixture of clouds and some sun earlier in the day, then stormy in the late afternoon and early evening.

