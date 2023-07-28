Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

High Rain Chances Hope to Ease an Extreme Drought

Coastal and Inland Showers for Friday
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast needs rain. The latest update shows the Suncoast is experiencing extreme drought conditions from I-75 to the coastline. East of the interstate the drought conditions lessen but remain in the severe category almost to the county lines. From there they reach moderate to very dry conditions. Only the far eastern side of DeSoto County is drought free, and to a lesser degree the far right side of Hardee County.

Rain chances spike Friday and will remain above or at 50% throughout the weekend. Because of an easterly shift in the wind pattern there is ample opportunity to receive much needed rain along the coastal areas. Inland counties will also receive precipitation but plenty should land near or west of I-75.

For boaters, a few scattered showers off the coast are possible in the morning, but expect the brunt of storms to land along the coastal areas in the afternoon. Winds will be five to ten knots and start from the east. Later in the day they will switch and come from the southwest. Expect seas about a foot with a light chop in the late morning when storms are not present. It will be a mixture of clouds and some sun earlier in the day, then stormy in the late afternoon and early evening.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Giovanni Pagan
Bradenton Police looking for missing teen
Two arrested in massage parlor prostitution sting
Sarasota County Deputies bust massage parlor for prostitution
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
Mote Marine Laboratory releases details on death of Hugh the manatee
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years
Wind Shifts to Easterly Flow
Big Shift in Wind Pattern Brings Coastal Storms

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm - VOD - Thursday
Moisture returns to the coast
First Alert Weather: Seasonable rain chances for several days, but we stay hot
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
First Alert Weather - 11pm July 26, 2023