Florida-DOH urges residents to take precautions during heat advisory

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and the Florida Department of Health is urging everyone to take precautions in to avoid heat related illness.

Residents in Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties are urged to drink lots of water to minimize risk. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeine or alcohol, as they can lead to dehydration.

Stay cool. Avoid direct sunlight and long exposure to the sun. Spend time in air-conditioned environments. If you do not have access to air conditioning, consider visiting public buildings or public spaces with shade. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to help your body regulate its temperature. Protect your head and face with a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen to prevent sunburn. Minimize outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in shaded areas and avoid strenuous physical exertion.

Check on vulnerable individuals. Keep an eye on elderly neighbors, young children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Ensure they have access to a cool environment and sufficient hydration.

Never leave children, vulnerable individuals, or pets unattended in vehicle. Temperatures inside a parked car can rise rapidly, even with the windows slightly open, and can be life-threatening.

Let’s look out for one another and stay safe.

