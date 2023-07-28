Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Flight attendant injured after Allegiant flight almost collides with other plane

Allegiant Air
Allegiant Air
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Kentucky-bound Allegiant flight narrowly missed a mid-air collision after taking off from Fort Lauderdale.

According to the FAA, Allegiant received an automated alert about another aircraft at the same altitude. The plane turned eastbound at an altitude of 23,000 feet when it crossed in front of a northbound Gulfstream jet and shot straight up to avoid the plane.

A flight attendant fell backwards and was hurt. No one else was hurt.

The FAA is investigating the incident and trying to determine how the planes got so close to each other.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Giovanni Pagan
Bradenton Police looking for missing teen
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
Mote Marine Laboratory releases details on death of Hugh the manatee
Two arrested in massage parlor prostitution sting
Sarasota County Deputies bust massage parlor for prostitution
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years
Wind Shifts to Easterly Flow
Big Shift in Wind Pattern Brings Coastal Storms

Latest News

Do you recognize this man?
Bradenton Police searching for boat burglar
A 22-year-old Sarasota man has been charged with DUI after authorities say he caused a...
Sarasota man charged in wrong-way crash on I-4
Storms develop in the late afternoon
First Alert Weather: Seasonable chances for showers into the weekend
Nay’juan Swain
Manatee deputies looking for missing 10-year-old