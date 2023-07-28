Flight attendant injured after Allegiant flight almost collides with other plane

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Kentucky-bound Allegiant flight narrowly missed a mid-air collision after taking off from Fort Lauderdale.

According to the FAA, Allegiant received an automated alert about another aircraft at the same altitude. The plane turned eastbound at an altitude of 23,000 feet when it crossed in front of a northbound Gulfstream jet and shot straight up to avoid the plane.

A flight attendant fell backwards and was hurt. No one else was hurt.

The FAA is investigating the incident and trying to determine how the planes got so close to each other.

