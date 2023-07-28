First Alert Weather: Seasonable chances for showers into the weekend

Advertise With Us
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Above-average temperatures over the next seven days, with high running into the mid-90s, will make it feel oppressive in the afternoons.

However, the rain chances will remain seasonable, with a 60% to 70% chance for west-moving storms each afternoon. This will help cool the evenings and bring much-needed rain to the Suncoast.

“Feels-like” temperatures will run into the 103- to106-degree range in the afternoons.

The tropics feature one system in the far Atlantic which is given a 50% chance of developing in the next five days. It is likely that over the weekend we will see the development of the disturbance into a tropical depression.

Most models suggest that any developing system will track around a centrally located area of high pressure in the open Atlantic. This would keep the system far offshore of the U.S. We will be watching this system over the weekend.

ABC7 News at 11pm - July 27, 2023