First Alert Weather: Seasonable chances for showers into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Above-average temperatures over the next seven days, with high running into the mid-90s, will make it feel oppressive in the afternoons.

However, the rain chances will remain seasonable, with a 60% to 70% chance for west-moving storms each afternoon. This will help cool the evenings and bring much-needed rain to the Suncoast.

“Feels-like” temperatures will run into the 103- to106-degree range in the afternoons.

The tropics feature one system in the far Atlantic which is given a 50% chance of developing in the next five days. It is likely that over the weekend we will see the development of the disturbance into a tropical depression.

Most models suggest that any developing system will track around a centrally located area of high pressure in the open Atlantic. This would keep the system far offshore of the U.S. We will be watching this system over the weekend.

