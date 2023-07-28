Charlotte County Sheriff investigating shooting

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are investigating after a person was shot in a Port Charlotte home.

The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call from a woman who said she had been shot in a home on Jamaica St. in Port Charlotte.

As they made entry into the home, deputies observed the victim with an apparent gunshot wound and rendered first aid until EMS arrived. All other occupants within the residence were detained, but the involved parties were uncooperative with the deputies’ investigation.

A juvenile in the home has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery with a firearm, Resisting without Violence, and Violation of Probation.

The scene remains active and the investigation is ongoing.

