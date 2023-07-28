Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Charlotte County Sheriff investigating shooting

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are investigating after a person was shot in a Port Charlotte home.

The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call from a woman who said she had been shot in a home on Jamaica St. in Port Charlotte.

As they made entry into the home, deputies observed the victim with an apparent gunshot wound and rendered first aid until EMS arrived. All other occupants within the residence were detained, but the involved parties were uncooperative with the deputies’ investigation.

A juvenile in the home has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery with a firearm, Resisting without Violence, and Violation of Probation.

The scene remains active and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old Sarasota man has been charged with DUI after authorities say he caused a...
Sarasota man charged in wrong-way crash on I-4
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
Mote Marine Laboratory releases details on death of Hugh the manatee
Xavier Giovanni Pagan
Bradenton Police looking for missing teen
Two arrested in massage parlor prostitution sting
Sarasota County Deputies bust massage parlor for prostitution
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash

Latest News

Daniel Boyce
Person of interest arrested in connection to Sarasota Classic Car Museum burglary
Florida-DOH urges residents to take precautions during heat advisory
Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Government hosting job fair Aug. 2
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Pedestrian killed in Charlotte County crash