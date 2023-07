BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone recognize a boat burglar caught on surveillance video.

The individual is suspected of burglarizing several boats at Tarpon Pointe Marina on June 28. They say the man stole fishing equipment.

If you recognize the man, contact Det. Sands at 941-932-9312 or brian.sands@bradentonpd.com.

