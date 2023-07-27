US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout project to wrap up with landscaping

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The construction of the roundabout at US 41 at Gulfstream is completed!

The Florida Department of Transportation says that now that the construction project is complete, a separate contract will start this week to begin landscaping in the area.

This will take approximately four months. Lane closures will be during overnight hours, and noise from landscaping vehicles and lighting are to be expected.

Keep an eye out if you are driving through the area.

