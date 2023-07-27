Toys for Tots seeking new location

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Toys For Tots is looking for a new home. The non-profit has been storing and distributing toys out of 15,000 feet of rent-free store space at Sarasota Square Mall for five years.

The mall is nearly vacant and recently sold, so Toys For Tots has been notified they must vacate by the end of this year. The mall has promised to provide a 60-day formal notice should the volunteers need to find a new place sooner. Desiree Jennings from Toys For Tots says while the mall has been welcoming and supportive, she knows she needs to locate another office or warehouse to help continue their work which has already helped more than four thousand kids in need across the Suncoast this year.

The next step: Jennings says since Toys For Tots doesn’t include rent as part of it’s budget, locating a new space is vital. Meanwhile, her team is busy this week stuffing 500 backpacks with donated school supplies which will be distributed this weekend.

