Sarasota County hosts update on mosquito management

Mosquito bite
Mosquito bite(Peter Swan / YouTube via MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County leaders, mosquito management services, and CDC officials shared updated information on their ongoing investigation with the spread of malaria here on the Suncoast.

The county confirmed that all seven cases of detected malaria were locally transmitted. Three of the cases were confirmed in homeless individuals

All cases were treated and the patients have all recovered.

The mosquito borne illness alert is still in affect for Sarasota County – but officials now say that alert can be lifted approximately 8-weeks since the last detected case. The last reported case of malaria was on July 13, which project a date of Sept. 7 to potentially lift the alert.

