‘Operation Kandy Krush’ uncovers nearly 70K packages of hemp products targeting children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s largest ever hemp inspection sweep, ‘Operation Kandy Krush,’ uncovered 68,689 packages of illegal hemp products targeting children.

The week-long statewide inspection targeted 475 food establishments in 37 Florida counties for the illegal sale of hemp extract products that are attractive to children. These products come in popular candy packages but include euphoric, high-potency THC products.

Historically, individuals used a loophole in Florida’s hemp statutes to manufacture and sell these hemp products — like delta-8 — for consumption without restrictions, including to minors.

During the 2023 legislative session, the Florida Legislature added a reform to Florida’s hemp laws. SB 1676 added age requirements for the purchase of hemp products intended for human consumption, protected Florida’s minors by prohibiting marketing that targets children, protects consumers by mandating that products sold in Florida be packaged in a safe container and holds hemp products that are ingested to the same health and safety standards as other food products.

The bill defined the term “attractive to children” to mean manufactured in the shape of humans, cartoons, or animals; manufactured in a form that bears any reasonable resemblance to an existing candy product that is familiar to the public as a widely distributed, branded food product such that a product could be mistaken for the branded product, especially by children; or containing any color additives.

“This operation now sends a clear message that illegal and unsafe hemp products have no place in our state, and we will continue diligently enforcing the law to keep our communities safe,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson.

