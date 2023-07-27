Advertise With Us
Incarcerated females embrace their creativity through artwork

Bandana Project
Bandana Project(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center to allow women who are incarcerated the chance to participate in the Bandana Project.

This art-activism and advocacy project works to bring awareness of violence against farmworker women in the United States.

Participants decorate white bandanas with words of encouragement, motivating statements, inspirational pictures and art. These bandanas are then hung in a public place as a visible demonstration of support for farmworker women and the commitment to ending this problem.

