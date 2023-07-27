Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Seasonable rain chances for several days, but we stay hot

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Increasing moisture and an easterly wind will help return the Suncoast to seasonable chances for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

A few showers could move in by late morning or early afternoon as the sea breeze starts to develop and the east wind brings in moisture from the Atlantic coast. The best chance for the heaviest showers will be in the later afternoon and early evening when the collision of east and west coast sea breezes places larger storms near our coast.

This pattern should repeat itself over the next few days. The southeast wind is forecast to continue to blow as high pressure builds to the north.

The addition of energy in the form of weak tropical waves will help enhance rain chances for the next few days. While severe weather is not predicted in any large scale, some of the developing thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning.

One area in the tropics off the African coast continues to be monitored. As it moves toward the Antilles, in about five days it is expected to find the atmosphere favorable for development.

At present it is forecast to have about a 40% chance for development into a tropical depression by the weekend or early next week.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
Mote Marine Laboratory releases details on death of Hugh the manatee
HIGHER RAIN CHANCES EXPECTED
First Alert Weather: Much needed rain forecast for the Suncoast
Two arrested in massage parlor prostitution sting
Sarasota County Deputies bust massage parlor for prostitution
Amber Jean Tremblay of Lehigh Acres sits in a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle after being...
Lee County woman faces multiple felonies for hit-and-run
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

ABC7 News at 11pm - July 26, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - July 26, 2023
The Bradenton Marauders and The Boys and Girls Clubs team up
'Toys For Tots' needs new location