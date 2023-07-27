First Alert Weather: Seasonable rain chances for several days, but we stay hot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Increasing moisture and an easterly wind will help return the Suncoast to seasonable chances for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

A few showers could move in by late morning or early afternoon as the sea breeze starts to develop and the east wind brings in moisture from the Atlantic coast. The best chance for the heaviest showers will be in the later afternoon and early evening when the collision of east and west coast sea breezes places larger storms near our coast.

This pattern should repeat itself over the next few days. The southeast wind is forecast to continue to blow as high pressure builds to the north.

The addition of energy in the form of weak tropical waves will help enhance rain chances for the next few days. While severe weather is not predicted in any large scale, some of the developing thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning.

One area in the tropics off the African coast continues to be monitored. As it moves toward the Antilles, in about five days it is expected to find the atmosphere favorable for development.

At present it is forecast to have about a 40% chance for development into a tropical depression by the weekend or early next week.

