Congressman Greg Steube warns of passport delays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re thinking about traveling out of the country anytime soon, Congressman Greg Steube warns to check your passport. There is currently a surge in passport requests leading to delays in getting them.

The State Department says the processing time for a routine passport is currently 10 to 13 weeks. That time drops to 7 to 9 weeks if you pay to expedite it.

The department says they’re receiving up to 500,000 applications a week. The high demand is being blamed on more Americans traveling again after the pandemic. But, due to the delays many people are now being forced to cancel their trips.

Congressman Steube says passport concerns are the number one reason people are contacting his office right now. If you have an emergency, he says you can reach out to his office and they will try to expedite the process.

The department is encouraging everyone to plan far ahead of traveling by applying for and renewing passports several months in advance.

