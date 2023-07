BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is attempting to locate 19-year-old Xavier Giovanni Pagan.

Xavier left his home on Sunday afternoon and hasn’t returned. He is 5-feet-7-inches and 145 pounds. He may be driving a black 2011 Honda CRV.

Call BPD at 941-932-9300 if you have information on his whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.