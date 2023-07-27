The Bradenton Marauders team up with local kids for once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -- For the 3rd year in row The Bradenton Marauders and The Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County teamed up for young baseball fans.

Dawn Stanhope, President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County says, “For our kids to not only get to go out on the field, but to meet some players, get their hats and their balls signed, it just really lifts their spirits. It gives them an excitement that will just live on for the rest of their lives.”

The Marauders are an affiliate with the Pittsburgh Pirates, making the Junior RBI program possible at Lecom Park. The day was a “homerun” once again where over 50 kids got to learn firsthand about the fundamentals of baseball.

One 5th grader named Rylee said, “They give you advice on the field. It feels great to be out here with them.”The camp focuses on teaching kids in communities where the sport may not be as accessible. Many of these kids are inspired to keep playing which is a good sign for local baseball. We have some stars in the making.

Termarr Johnson, Marauder says, “There are a lot of future players out here, Future Marauders, Future pirates. I’m excited for these guys to just keep going on with their career.

