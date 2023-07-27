Big Shift in Wind Pattern Brings Coastal Storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shift from a westerly flow to an easterly flow will bring much needed rain to the coastal areas in the Suncoast Thursday. Most of Sarasota and Manatee county remain in a severe drought with the driest areas west of 75. Over the next few days Sarasota could receive up to four inches of rain. There is a 70% chance of rain Thursday with most of the precipitation landing near I-75 and the coast. Inland counties will experience afternoon storms but to a lesser degree.

Thursday’s easterly wind flow will also add to hotter temperatures. Expect a high near 96. The morning should be partly cloudy with the rain hitting the typical afternoon and early evening periods. Boaters should plan to hit the water earlier in the day to avoid coastal thunderstorms in the afternoon. When storms are not present expect a light chop with seas around one to two feet.

Only one disturbance remains in the tropics at this time. The tropical wave is located off the west coast of Africa and has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next seven days.

